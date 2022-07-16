CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Friday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The boy was walking about 7:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | 'This is just senseless': Father killed in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy grazed by bullet while walking in Woodlawn, police say
TEEN SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More