Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

Bus driver hurt after car hits CTA vehicle
CHICAGO -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a CTA bus Friday after someone fired gunshots in Woodlawn on the South Side.

A 27-year-old man was driving at 10:32 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone got out of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and shot at him, according to Chicago police.

The driver was not hit, but the shooter followed him and fired again in the 6300-block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said. The man got out of his car to avoid the gunshots and the car hit a parked bus in the 6200-block of South Stony Island.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a bruised left arm, police said. The bus driver, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital for observation, also in good condition.

There were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to police. No one was hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been reported as Area One detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
