More than 1 year after Woodridge tornado, volunteers help families make repairs to homes

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Almost a year-and-a-half after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Woodridge and the surrounding area, dozens of families remain without homes, or with major projects left to finish.

Wednesday, some of those families in Woodridge are getting some extra set of hands to continue to rebuild.

"I feel exceptionally, just blessed and grateful for all of the support I have gotten," homeowner Joe Tancredi said.

In June of 2021 an EF3 tornado tore through Woodridge and surrounding suburbs nearly demolishing homes in its path. Joe Tancredi's home looked a lot different-

"A tree damaged the roof," he said. "We had to replace one of the four walls of the house because that was damaged. There was water damage the floor, all of the utilities..."

Amazingly, his family was unharmed, but their home was badly damaged.

Wednesday, things came together with some help from Team Depot, a volunteer program through Home Depot.

A team of volunteers are tackling projects at four homes that suffered damage after the tornado,

At two of the homes, memorial ponds are being built to honor loved ones lost. Its all part of Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

"It's incredible, really the damage and the destruction, but we, by putting our hands together and helping, can make a significant difference," Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham.

After the tornado, many homeowners had trouble getting goods and services, between the pandemic and supply issues. There were also not enough contractors to hire.

It was a difficult time for homeowners to try and move on and rebuild and still is.

"We're very happy and very grateful for everybody that's helping our neighbors," Dianne O'Donnell with Neighbors Helping Neighbors said. "Some of these people have just been devastated and yet, when we have them all together they are so kind and loving to each other and that's what Woodridge is all about we take care of each other."

Over 25 families are still out of their homes in Woodridge alone. Mayor Cunningham said they may not be able to get back inside those homes until next summer.