Woodstock High School student charged with stabbing fellow student

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A juvenile student has been charged after police said he stabbed a fellow student at Woodstock High School Tuesday, police said.Woodstock police responded to the school at about 11 a.m. When officers arrived, the students involved were separated and cooperating with the school administration, police said.The injured student was transported to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital with non-life -threatening injuries and was treated and released, police said.The student suspected in the stabbing has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a weapon.