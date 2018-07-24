Woodstock woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder still in ICU

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --A 22-year-old woman from northwest suburban Woodstock who was struck by lightning at Country Thunder in Wisconsin remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Loyola University Medical Center, hospital officials said Tuesday.
Brittney Prehn is still listed in serious condition at the hospital in Maywood, but her condition is stable.
Witnesses said Prehn was on her cell phone when she was struck early Friday morning. Officials said the lightning appeared to strike her in the ear, then traveled through her body.
"It almost appears she was struck while talking on the phone. There's significant damage to the phone that caused the injuries to her face, and the electricity exit was through her foot," said a medic working at the hospital.
Sheriff's officers responded to the campground in Twin Lakes around 12:35 a.m. Friday and found Prehn unconscious. She was transported in serious condition to Northern Illinois Medical Center for treatment. She was later transferred to Loyola, which operates the largest burn center in Illinois.
"Her shoe exploded off and her other shoe was all black and burnt," a witness said. "Blood was coming out of her ears."
Prehn did not have identification on her at the time of the strike. Her parents reached out to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office to identify her.
Authorities said there were no indications Prehn was doing anything wrong or unsafe at the time she was struck.
Prehn is the eldest of four daughters and is studying to be a special education teacher, hospital officials said. She wanted the public to know she is grateful for their prayers and support.
Unfortunately for Prehn's family, this is not the first time lightning has injured a family member. Brittney is distantly related to 18-year-old Dawson Fuller, who was hit by lightning in Sheridan on the Fourth of July.