Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station

A gas station clerk is recovering from stab wounds after he was attacked by robbers in River North Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The robbery occurred at a BP gas station in the 700-block of North Wells Street at about 1:08 a.m., police said.The 54-year-old worker said two men came in and announced a robbery. One of the men cut the worker in the back and arm with a knife and also displayed a handgun, police said.The men took some money and left in a red jeep. The worker was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.Police said the men were wearing hoods and scarves to hide their identities. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, police said.