Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station

A gas station clerk is recovering from stab wounds after he was attacked by robbers in River North Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The robbery occurred at a BP gas station in the 700-block of North Wells Street at about 1:08 a.m., police said.

The 54-year-old worker said two men came in and announced a robbery. One of the men cut the worker in the back and arm with a knife and also displayed a handgun, police said.

The men took some money and left in a red jeep. The worker was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the men were wearing hoods and scarves to hide their identities. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, police said.
