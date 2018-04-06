Dramatic narrow miss: Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples over

EMBED </>More Videos

Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida. (St. Petersburg Police via Storyful)

ST. PETERSBURG - Florida --
Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on a construction site. Security footage caught the dramatic moment in which the crane can be seen narrowly missing workers as it hit the ground.

The crash happened at the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday morning. No one was injured and minimal damage was reported, the police department wrote on Facebook.

The Florida Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, ABC News reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentamazing videou.s. & world
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News