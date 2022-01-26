Society

Helping moms suffering from burnout due to COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Helping moms suffering from burnout due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Moms are burned out and the COVID pandemic is, at least partly, to blame.

Women are quitting their jobs in record numbers to take care of kids at home. Now, there's a local effort to keep women working.

Annie Warshaw with Mission Propelle, a local agency committed to keeping parents working and Abigal Ingram, the director of Women in Entrepreneurship at DePaul University, joined ABC7 to talk about the burnout impacting women.

They offered tips for people who have kids at home while working remotely and advice for parents whose employers may not understand their situation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagolincoln parkdepaul universityworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after 8-year-old shot, killed in Little Village: sources
Husband shares journey after losing wife in crash that killed Kobe
Man released from prison after twin brother confesses to murder
IL reports 15,732 new COVID cases, 143 deaths
100% of students, staff at SW Side Chicago high school vaccinated
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
75 years after Al Capone's death, it's not your dad's Chicago Outfit
Show More
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
1 dead, 38 missing after boat capsizes near Florida; 1 survivor found
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Death of ISP trooper, wife ruled a murder-suicide
CPD investigating apparent Loop burglary at LensCrafters store
More TOP STORIES News