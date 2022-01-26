Helping moms suffering from burnout due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Moms are burned out and the COVID pandemic is, at least partly, to blame.Women are quitting their jobs in record numbers to take care of kids at home. Now, there's a local effort to keep women working.Annie Warshaw with Mission Propelle, a local agency committed to keeping parents working and Abigal Ingram, the director of Women in Entrepreneurship at DePaul University, joined ABC7 to talk about the burnout impacting women.They offered tips for people who have kids at home while working remotely and advice for parents whose employers may not understand their situation.