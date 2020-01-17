'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' renewed for 2nd season on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," the National Geographic docu-series available on Disney+, will return for a second season, Disney announced Friday during National Geographic's Television Critics Association presentation.The Nutopia-produced series follows Goldblum as he explores the origins and cultural impact of everyday items. The first season, which premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, included episodes about ice cream, tattoos, denim, coffee, bicycles and other objects.National Geographic didn't say what the 10-episode second season will explore, promising only that Goldblum "will bring viewers on an entertaining and insightful ride around the world as he unearths a new batch of everyday objects.""Jeff's genuine curiosity in the world makes him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious," Courteney Monroe, the president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, said in a news release. "We're thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney+."Recently launched Disney+ houses Disney's vast library of decades of entertainment content, primarily films and television series from five of the company's core brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.In addition to the library content offered on Disney+, Disney developed a slate of original films and series specifically for the streamer. A live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and Star Wars live-action series "The Mandalorian," which spawned social media sensation The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, are among the Disney+ originals."High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "The Mandalorian" have also been renewed for a second season.