Soccer fans gather in Chicago to watch US play in 1st World Cup in 8 years

Fans gathered at the restaurant connected to the Chicago Fire practice facility to watch the U.S. vs. Wales World Cup game Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For U.S. soccer fans, it's been a long wait to see Americans in the World Cup action: eight years to be exact.

Fans eyes were glued to the TVs following every move on the screen - and they are eager to soak it all in.

SEE ALSO | United States settle for 1-1 draw in World Cup opener vs. Wales

"I like their chances. I do," fan Gustavo Mejia said. "They keep playing like this, they have a chance to make it to the group stages."

"They didn't look great in the qualifying by they've been really impressive today," another fan named Jon said.

The room erupted in cheers as the U.S. scored the first goal of the game. While some of these fans are following teams from other countries, on this day, they are united in their support for the U.S., the youngest team in the field.

"I'm vamos Mexico for me, but it's always exciting to see a young team doing so well," fan Hannah Perez said.

Fans gathered at the restaurant connected to the Chicago Fire practice facility. Representatives from Chicago's professional soccer team were excited to see the growing enthusiasm for their sport during the World Cup. Star Fire player Shaqiri plays for the Swiss team.

"Every four years you see a large set of new fans discover the game because of the World Cup, so we want to capitalize on that," said Paul Caldwell, with Chicago Fire.

The place went quiet when Wales tied the score at one with a penalty kick. For the rest of the game, fans watched hopefully, but it ended with the unsatisfying result: a tie.

While the game may be a little less than satisfying, it serves as a warmup for the big game for the U.S. against England on Friday.

The Chicago Fire has reserved the ballroom at Navy Pier for several thousand fans to watch the game.