Black people twice as likely to suffer from sleep deprivation, study shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We all need sleep, but many of us are not getting enough of it.Studies showed that Black people suffer more from sleep deprivation than white people. Loretto Hospital Social Worker Ben Leven joined ABC7 to help viewers understand the reasons why some get less sleep than others.Leven talked about whether he has seen sleep deprivation gaps in Chicago similar to those reported in the recent studies. He also discussed how important sleep is to people's health compared to weight loss and healthy eating. He additionally explained what basic sleep hygiene looks like.