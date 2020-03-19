This segment is produced with and sponsored by The RoomPlace.
Our special guests Justin Roman and Kenzie K. celebrated World Sleep Day with Val and Ryan thanks to our friends at The RoomPlace. They provided quite a comfortable arrangement for Friday's show.
These affordable yet stylish queen "Skytower" beds are designed by world renowned floral furniture designer, Michael Amini. Plus, both of the beds include premium power bed bases. The electronic and comfort features an LCD screen remote, adjustable dual massage, LED under bed lighting and programmable custom positions.
Enter to win a mattress from one of The RoomPlace's exclusive mattress brands! Every week they're picking a winner, and it could be you! Text "BED" to 60123 or enter on their website.
Justin Roman, Kenzie K. celebrate World Sleep Day with WCL
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More