Highland Park family to receive medals honoring service of late World War II veteran

Congressman Brad Schneider will deliver medals for Melvin Levin's military service decades ago
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A World War II veteran will be honored Saturday in Highland Park for his service to the nation decades ago.

The son of the late Melvin Levin will receive his father's service medals at the Fort Sheridan Parade Ground Flagpole.

Levin's family reached out to Congressman Brad Schneider's office for help tracking down his medals and celebrating his legacy.

Congressman Schneider will present the medals, including a Good Conduct Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, and The American Campaign Medal.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on the west side of the Parade Grounds, located at 944 Leonard Wood W.
