Mr. Happy Face, hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona, named 'World's Ugliest Dog'

The 17-year-old rescue dog blew away the judges with his crooked head, gray mohawk, and snort-like breathing.
PETALUMA, Calif. -- The "World's Ugliest Dog" competition in Sonoma County has crowned a new winner -- and he's a looker!

Mr. Happy Face, a hairless Chinese-crested Chihuahua mix from Flagstaff, Arizona, took home the top spot on Friday as the contest made its big return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

His owner, 48-year-old musician Jeneda Benally, calls herself his emotional support human, and couldn't be more proud.

"It feels incredible that there's recognition of true inner beauty, and that is just amazing," she said.

Mr. Happy Face blew away the judges with his crooked head, gray mohawk, and snort-like breathing.

"I don't know that I feel like I've got the world's ugliest dog," Benally said. "I know I've got the world's most lovable dog."

Mr. Happy Face was adopted from a shelter in Arizona.

