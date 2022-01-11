Worth shooting at Crossing Bar and Grill leaves 2 dead

WORTH, Ill. -- Two people were shot and killed at a bar in south suburban Worth.

The shooting occurred early Monday at the Crossing Bar and Grill at 6959 W. 111th St., according to a brief statement from Worth police.

The two were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police released no details of the shooting other than saying it remained under investigation and "there is no threat to the public."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
