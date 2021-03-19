attempted robbery

North Austin attempted robbery of armored truck ends with would-be robber shot, Chicago police say

BMO Harris Bank branch located on same block
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armored truck crew exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The attempted robbery happened about 8:40 a.m. in the 4900-block of West North Avenue.

A BMO Harris Bank branch is located on that block.

A security guard from an armored truck was emptying an ATM when a dark-colored SUV with two people inside pulled up next to the machine, police said. The passenger exited the vehicle, approached the security guard with a handgun and demanded money.

The security guard shot at the alleged suspect and hit him in the torso.

The person who was shot got back in the SUV and fled west on North Avenue, Chicago police said. There were no other reported injuries.

No one was in custody later Friday.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.
