Wrightwood block evacuated for hazardous materials incident: police

CHICAGO -- An entire neighborhood block was evacuated Tuesday morning for a hazardous materials incident in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side.The Department of Water Management was working in the 2800-block of West 81st Street about 7:20 a.m. when "something broke," according to preliminary information from Chicago police.The block was then evacuated for a hazmat response, police said.Saint Thomas More Roman Catholic Church is located in that block.A spokesperson for the Water Department didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.Additional details weren't immediately available.