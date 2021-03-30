Wrightwood block evacuated for hazardous materials incident: police

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- An entire neighborhood block was evacuated Tuesday morning for a hazardous materials incident in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side.

The Department of Water Management was working in the 2800-block of West 81st Street about 7:20 a.m. when "something broke," according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The block was then evacuated for a hazmat response, police said.

Saint Thomas More Roman Catholic Church is located in that block.

A spokesperson for the Water Department didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowrightwoodevacuationhazmat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily Herald sales exec drowns trying to save 2 kids in Florida
COVID Illinois: Vaccine efforts expand as other metrics rise
5 killed in 2 separate I-290 wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
New documentary examines murder of Michael Jordan's father
Derek Chauvin trial: Witnesses questioned by lawyers today | LIVE
Show More
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Timeline of Deshuan Watson lawsuits, accusing Texans QB of misconduct
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, PM showers Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News