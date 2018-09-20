Wrigley Field concession stand catches fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire caused damage to a concession stand Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO --
A fire caused "considerable" damage to a concession stand Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The fire was reported at 2:16 p.m. in a concession stand underneath the press box at the ballpark, 1060 W. Addison St., according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.

Crews from the fire station across the street from the park on Waveland Avenue used water lines and chemical extinguishers to tackle the blaze, Langford said. The fire has since been put out and no injuries were reported.

"Damage is considerable to the concession stand but not the structure," Langford said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firewrigley fieldLakeviewWrigleyville
Top Stories
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
3 more possible victims in case of CA surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape
One year later, Hurricane Maria survivors make new home in Chicago
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Show More
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at airport
Man shot, killed by Vernon Hills officer was armed with air rifle
More News