CTA's Red Line resumes service after man hit by train in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line is back to normal Saturday night after a man was hit by a train in Wrigleyville.
The incident occurred near the Addison stop on Saturday.
Chicago police said the man was intoxicated, but it remains unknown if he accidentally slipped off the platform or intentionally got on the tracks.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
