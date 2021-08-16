Woman killed in Wrigleyville hit-and-run recent breast cancer survivor, newly engaged

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Florida woman has been identified in the fatal hit-and-run in Wrigleyville over the weekend, according to the medical examiner.Sophie Elizabeth Allen, from Orlando, Fla., was one of two women struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of N Fremont St. Saturday afternoon.Before her life was cut short, Allen was a fighter."I was diagnosed with breast cancer myself at 26, so that was pretty life-changes," Allen said in an interview about her battle with cancer.She recently completed her treatment in June and won."I just finished the hardest part," she said in the interview. "I am looking forward to getting back to life."The young survivor was back to enjoying life and was newly engaged."I have a few hurdles ahead of me. I am just getting back into the swing of things. I have a lot of support," she had said.She was in town visiting from Florida when she lost her life.Surveillance video captured the SUV police said is at the center of the fatal hit-and-run investigation.The video shows a Gold BMW speeds down West Addison Street before turning at the last second onto North Fremont Street.Witnesses said it all started when the driver of the BMW SUV cut through the parking lot of a Circle K gas station near Halsted and Addison and hit another car around noon. The driver then allegedly took off down the street for about a block or so before driving up on the sidewalk, hitting Allen and another woman, 28, in the crosswalk before slamming into a metal fence, according to police."The sound was so loud and we had to look outside," said Andrew Toney, who lives near the crash scene. "There was one dude running away from the scene, everyone else was running to help."Within just seconds, two men were captured on surveillance cameras running from the BMW.First, this guy can be seen wearing no shoes and a blue long sleeve shirt sprints away from the crash; then, a second man is spotted here in a black shirt and white bandana running down Addison."Just walking around casually and you get bulldozed from the rear. Oh my God. Ridiculous," Toney said.Police were there within less than a minute."I just heard the crash. It sounded like the cars crashing," said Hadell Johnson, who also lives near the crash scene. "[I] ran down here and they had the ambulance here."Toney's surveillance video is now key in the case."If anything ever goes on, we would be able to know. Today it helped," Toney said.Allen died at the scene and the other woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition, officials said.Allen's family and friends are grieving the loss of a woman who inspired so many and was known to spread kindness everywhere she went.No one is in custody.