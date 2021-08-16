Wrigleyville hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, Florida native injured; driver fled scene on foot, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Wrigleyville Saturday morning.The woman who was seriously injured has been identified as 27-year-old Sophie Elizabeth Allen from Orlando, Fla.New surveillance video captures the SUV police said is at the center of the fatal hit-and-run investigation.The video shows a Gold BMW speeds down West Addison Street before turning at the last second onto North Fremont Street.Witnesses said it all started when the driver of the BMW SUV cut through the parking lot of a Circle K gas station near Halsted and Addison and hit another car around noon. The driver then allegedly took off down the street for about a block or so before driving up on the sidewalk, hitting two women in the 3500 block of N Fremont St. before slamming into a metal fence, according to police."The sound was so loud and we had to look outside," said Andrew Toney, who lives near the crash scene. "There was one dude running away from the scene, everyone else was running to help."Witnesses said at least three men ran from the SUV, leaving the two women on the ground."Just walking around casually and you get bulldozed from the rear. Oh my God. Ridiculous," Toney said.Police were there within less than a minute."I just heard the crash. It sounded like the cars crashing," said Hadell Johnson, who also lives near the crash scene. "[I] ran down here and they had the ambulance here."Toney's surveillance video now key in the case."If anything ever goes on, we would be able to know. Today it helped," Toney said.A 24-year-old woman died at the scene and Allen was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition, officials said.No one is in custody.