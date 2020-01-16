Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash early Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Parkway, according to Chicago police.A 31-year-old man was driving a black Nissan Maxima about 4:30 a.m. north in the southbound lanes of the 2800-block of Lake Shore Drive when he struck a silver Ford Fusion head on, police said. The 29-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, with neck and back pain.The 31-year-old did not report any injuries, and citations are pending against him, according to police.Southbound lanes near Diversey appeared to be closed for part of the morning commute but reopened by 6 a.m.