Traffic

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash early Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Parkway, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was driving a black Nissan Maxima about 4:30 a.m. north in the southbound lanes of the 2800-block of Lake Shore Drive when he struck a silver Ford Fusion head on, police said. The 29-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, with neck and back pain.

The 31-year-old did not report any injuries, and citations are pending against him, according to police.

Southbound lanes near Diversey appeared to be closed for part of the morning commute but reopened by 6 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolincoln parklakeviewcar crashwrong waytrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News