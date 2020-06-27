Former Chicago cop sentenced 7 years for stealing cash, drugs in illegal raids

Fellow former Officer David Salgado has not yet been sentenced
CHICAGO -- A former Chicago Police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Friday after lying to get search warrants to help him and another cop steal drugs and cash.

Prosecutors said Xavier Elizondo and fellow officer David Salgado cloaked robberies and burglaries with "the veneer of lawfulness" and wrought "institutional havoc" on Cook County's justice system, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. The two were convicted last year of using fake search warrants to raid homes and steal cash and drugs.

Elizondo received 87 months in prison.

RELATED: Chicago police used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim

At his sentencing, prosecutors said Elizondo and his fellow officer, Salgado, "went into people's homes and treated it like their personal police playground." They "manipulated the entire legal system" and caused an "untold loss of public trust," prosecutors said.

Salgado's sentencing is scheduled for next month.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
