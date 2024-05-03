LIVE: Mayor Johnson, Supt. Snelling detail charges against suspect in Officer Huesca's murder LIVE: Mayor Johnson, Supt. Snelling detail charges against suspect in Officer Huesca's murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca will go before a judge Friday.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx spoke at a news conference where they are expected to release details on Xavier Tate Jr., 22,.

Tate was arrested Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Glendale Heights after a 10-day manhunt.

He is now charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm.

Video shows Xavier Tate, Jr., the suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, being taken into custody in west suburban Glendale Heights on Wednesday.

Police believe he is responsible for carjacking and killing Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park on April 21 as Huesca returned home from his shift dressed in uniform.

"Removing this individual from the street does not only bring justice to the Huesca family, it also ensures the public that he will not have the opportunity to commit the same offense on anyone else in our society," Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "We have individuals who are out there to cause harm. And what you see standing here is a coordinated effort by everyone to put an end to that."

Alderman Brian Hopkins who has been briefed on the details of Tate's arrest says the suspect may have been aware he was a wanted man and moved around to avoid being caught, even going to Dubuque, Iowa for a short period of time.

Hopkins said investigators are focusing on retracing Tate's steps.

"Did he commit any other crimes while he was hiding for those 10 days," he said. "These are all questions that are still a part of this very active investigation."

Officer Huesca's family reacted to the arrest writing their own statement saying in part: "The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice.

"While no measure of justice can bring Officer Huesca back or fully heal our hearts, we take solace in his enduring legacy of service and bravery."

Tate is expected to appear in court at 11:30 a.m.

