Reward offered in search for person of interest in murder of Yale University graduate student from Chicago

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to the location and arrest of a 29-year-old Massachusetts man named as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang, a Yale graduate student last weekend in Connecticut.

The man authorities are seeking, Qinxuan Pan, could be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia, the agency said in a news release. Pan was last seen driving in that area - near Atlanta - with family members early Thursday.

Family members told authorities that Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strangely, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency's violent fugitive task force has been asked by local police to help locate Pan, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday, New Haven Police said they want to speak to any staff at car dealerships who may have had contact with Pan in recent months. They believe Pan may have visited dealerships in Massachusetts or Connecticut before the Feb. 6 killing of Jiang, 26, who was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street.

Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and theft of a vehicle in connection with the Feb. 6 shooting.

Police have said they are looking into whether Jiang, a student at Yale's School of the Environment who recently got engaged to be married, was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.

Pan's last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts, and he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Jiang, who was from Chicago, was also a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Army National Guard.

A service for Jiang was held for Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church. Due to COVID, the in-person service was by invitation only, but was broadcast on Trinity's YouTube Channel.

February 14, Valentine's Day, would have been Jiang's 27th birthday, his mother said at his memorial.

"When police told me he was shot, my first reaction was, 'this could not be real,'' she said. "He gave so much joy and happiness to me and the people around us."

ABC News and ABC7 Chicago contributed to this article.

