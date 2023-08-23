Putin had vowed earlier to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege, whose forces seized a key military facility in southern Russia before advancing on the capital.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of plane that crashed, killing 10 on board

MOSCOW -- Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia's Tver region on Wednesday, according to the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

Ten people were killed in the crash, but it is not yet clear whether he was actually on board the plane, ABC News reported.

"An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin," the department said in a statement.

Among the 10 dead were three crew members and seven passengers. Everyone on board the plane was killed.

Prigozhin is the head of the private paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine before briefly launching an insurrection against the Russian military in June. Forces loyal to Prigozhin marched toward Moscow, before turning back after several days.

