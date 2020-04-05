CHICAGO (WLS) -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago will reopen some of their centers Monday after being closed since March 17 amid COVID-19 concerns.
YMCA officials said the Irving Park center in Chicago and the Buehler center in Palatine will be able to take up to 50 children each.
The centers are only accepting children ages 6-12 of essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic who need help with childcare.
YMCA officials said they will take the temperature of every child and adult upon entering the building.
Officials said they will eliminate all large group activities and increase the distance between the children for safety.
Families in need of childcare will have to register ahead of Monday. Spots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis, officials said.
To register for emergency childcare visit: www.ymcachicago.org or call 773-905-5115.
YMCA to reopen some Chicago area locations for children of essential workers amid COVID-19 crisis
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News