Young basketball star from Blue Island critically injured in New Mexico shooting

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A young standout basketball player from south suburban Blue Island is fighting for his life after being shot and critically wounded at a house party in Hobbs, New Mexico, over the weekend.The shooting that wounded Turon Windham also left three people dead. Now the community at Eisenhower High School, from which he graduated in 2017, is hoping he pulls through.Windham was a star on the courts of Eisenhower High. His varsity coach wrote he "was an honor roll student along with being an all-conference point guard for our basketball team."Based on a post on his mother's Facebook page, Windham was thrilled to be starting school at the University of the Southwest. But Sunday morning those plans were forced on hold.Police in Hobbs said Windham was one of seven people shot at a part near campus last weekend. By the time officers arrived, police said three young people were already dead. According to her family, one of the victims was a 24-year-old mother.The small city crowded into the Hobbs downtown for a candlelight vigil Sunday night. Police have identified 19-year-old Bishop Henderson as the man who pulled the trigger.Henderson has been charged with aggravated battery and is being held in custody in a New Mexico jail.Windham is in a Texas hospital, recovering from his injuries.