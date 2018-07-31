Young boy, 3 adults killed in apartment shooting

KARMA ALLEN
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a New York City apartment building that left four dead, including a young boy, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. on Monday at a four-story building in Queens, New York, police said.

Police have not provided any details about the possible motive, but investigators say it may have been a murder-suicide.

"We don't lean either way but that is certainly something we will look to," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Upon entering the building on the first floor, they observed four people who were apparently victims of gunshot wounds. All were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

Police said the victims were a boy, around the age of 5, two women and one man. Investigators said they were able to identify one of the victims, but they declined to comment further.

It's unclear if the victims were from the same family, according to police.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cubs fan hit by falling scoreboard debris says bucket spared him serious injury
Mars Close Approach to peak overnight
Woman sexually assaulted at Wrigley Field during Foo Fighters concert
35 dogs removed from Ind. home after woman found covered in feces, maggots
Man killed, former college football player injured in East Chicago shooting
Woman, 18, killed in Elgin crash
Colombian cartel offers reward for killing or capture of drug-sniffing dog
4 wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Show More
Man was on phone with wife, 2 great-grandkids moments before Carr Fire deaths
Lollapalooza 2018: Street closures, new rules, tight security
Group planning to shut down Lake Shore Drive not working with police, mayor
Accused killer at U of I tries to draw Trump, Chinese president into case
Young artists install mosaic mural in Oak Park as part of summer program
More News