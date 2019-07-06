Young father killed in Hammond road rage shooting

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting in Northwest Indiana Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 400-block of 165th Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police said two vehicles had been driving next to each other in an apparent road rage incident when a person in one car shot into the other.

Two people in the victim's car were shot; one survived while 18-year-old Jorge Roman of East Chicago was struck in the head and killed.

The victim's car then crashed into a nearby home, but no one inside the home was hurt, police said. The shooter fled westbound on 165th Street, police said.

Roman had a 6-month old daughter. His girlfriend, Arianah Cruz, pleaded with the public Friday for information leading to his killer.

A police investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
