Young Syrian refugee on bike killed by teen driver backing out of driveway

SUGAR LAND, Texas --For family friends of the teen boy, it was difficult for them to tell their children.
Hani Muwakqe said, "My daughter and son took it real, real hard. Now we're trying to comfort them."
Sugar Land Police say a teen girl in a high-profile truck was exiting a driveway onto Dulles Avenue when she struck a middle school boy on a bike and dragged him into the street.
Friends say the family moved here to escape war in Syria, just a few years ago, only to have tragedy strike outside their home in Texas.
They say the boy was just riding down the street to get his older sister a taco.
"There's a taco place right there and he always... I never see him walk on the sidewalk he was always riding. Very nice young kid, very active in school, activities, drawing, pictures, even the principal was telling me that's one of my best students," Muwakqe said.
Parents received a notice from Principal Dee Knox of Dulles Middle School this afternoon that the victim was one of their own students.
It read:
Dear Dulles Middle School Parents and Guardians,
I am heartbroken to share that the Dulles Middle School family lost one of our students in a tragic accident today. The student was hit by a vehicle as he rode his bike near Dulles Avenue, and the Sugar Land Police Department is investigating. Out of respect for the family, we are not sharing the student's identity at this time. Please join me in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.
Our administrators met with the student's family today and we will continue to work closely with all of those affected by this loss as DMS students return to class on Monday. We will also have a District crisis team present so that we can support all of our students and staff.
The loss of a young child is tragic in any circumstance. We want to remind our students that they can always contact the FBISD TalkLine at 281-240-8255 24 hours a day, seven days a week if they are in need of immediate support.
Our thoughts are with the student's family during this difficult time. I appreciate your continued support.
Sincerely,
Dee Knox
DMS Principal
Sugar Land Police say they are still investigating the accident and haven't said yet if any charges will be filed.
"It's hard for us to accept. I couldn't accept it. It's real hard," said Muwakqe.