Young victim stabbed 3 times in large fight outside Oak Lawn High School

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A young person was stabbed during a fight outside a south suburban high school Friday night.
Oak Lawn police responded about 8:50 p.m. to Oak Lawn High School for a large fight in the school's parking lot, involving about 15 people. When police arrived, they found a minor had been stabbed three times during the fight.
Police provided first aid, and the individual was transported to a local hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
No arrests had been made as of early Saturday.
It isn't clear whether the victim is a student at the school, and police did not provide the individual's age or gender. A basketball game was scheduled at the school from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, according to a calendar on the school's website.
Oak Lawn police asked for anyone with information to call 708-499-7721 or the Tip Line at 708-613-8477.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
