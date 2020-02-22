Young victim stabbed 3 times in large fight outside Oak Lawn High School

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A young person was stabbed during a fight outside a south suburban high school Friday night.

Oak Lawn police responded about 8:50 p.m. to Oak Lawn High School for a large fight in the school's parking lot, involving about 15 people. When police arrived, they found a minor had been stabbed three times during the fight.

Police provided first aid, and the individual was transported to a local hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests had been made as of early Saturday.

It isn't clear whether the victim is a student at the school, and police did not provide the individual's age or gender. A basketball game was scheduled at the school from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, according to a calendar on the school's website.

Oak Lawn police asked for anyone with information to call 708-499-7721 or the Tip Line at 708-613-8477.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnschool stabbingchild stabbinghigh schoolstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 23, killed in stabbing at Downtown bar; 1 in custody
Son of Chicago's most wanted fugitive extradited to US
4 injured, 1 critically, after SUV hits pedestrians in West Loop
What you need for your Illinois Real ID
'He's a good boy': Harvey man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
VIDEO: Carl Sandburg HS team manager scores basket on senior night
SWAT teams now riding CTA trains to deter crime
Show More
Chicago-area reentry program trains formerly incarcerated in construction
Chicago AccuWeather: Very mild, sunny, breezy Saturday
Starved Rock killer released on parole decades after 1960 triple-killing
Chicago carjackings up 130 percent, police say; 2 in River North Thursday night
Jimmy Buffett to perform at United Center this summer
More TOP STORIES News