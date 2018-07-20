Young woman possibly struck by lightning at Country Thunder, authorities say

A young woman may have been struck by lightning at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Wisconsin, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's officers responded to the campground in Twin Lakes around 12:35 a.m. Friday and found an unconscious female between the ages of 18 and 22 who appeared to have been struck by lightning.She was transported in serious condition to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, Ill., for treatment.The young woman did not have identification on her person, but authorities said she is a white female with brown hair a small build. She was wearing a dark shirt, dark jean shorts and brown cowboy boots.She was later identified as a 22-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ill.Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100.