HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 wants to help you find your perfect pet.
ALIVE Rescue stopped by the studio with three adoptable and adorable dogs, and to tell us about its upcoming charity golf fundraiser.
To learn about ALIVE Rescue's adoptable animals, visit aliverescue.org.
Event Information: Kenway Consulting Charity Golf Outing
When: August 23, 2019
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Address: Bridges of Poplar Creek, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates
Tickets: $150
Your Perfect Pet: ALIVE Rescue
