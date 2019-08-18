Pets & Animals

Your Perfect Pet: ALIVE Rescue

By Rachel Davis
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 wants to help you find your perfect pet.

ALIVE Rescue stopped by the studio with three adoptable and adorable dogs, and to tell us about its upcoming charity golf fundraiser.

To learn about ALIVE Rescue's adoptable animals, visit aliverescue.org.

Event Information: Kenway Consulting Charity Golf Outing

When: August 23, 2019

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Address: Bridges of Poplar Creek, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates

Tickets: $150
