YouTube performer Austin Jones pleads guilty to child porn charge

YouTube performer Austin Jones pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography Friday.The plea was entered seven months after Jones, of west suburban Bloomingdale, was arrested at O'Hare Airport upon return from an international tour.Jones was initially charged with two counts of production of child pornography, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3 and will be allowed to stay out of jail to continue his therapy prior to his incarceration.Jones could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000.Prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office laid out how the 26-year-old Jones solicited lewd photos and videos from 14- and 15-year-old girls between August 2016 and May 2017 through Facebook Messenger.On several occasions Jones allegedly told the girls that he was giving them a "modeling opportunity" that required them to strip for him, prosecutors said.Prosecutors said six girls, all 14 or 15 at the time, sent Jones 66 lewd photos and videos at his behest and instruction.Jones allegedly tried to solicit lewd photos and videos from approximately 30 other girls before he was arrested, prosecutors said.After his arrest, Jones admitted requesting and receiving videos from the victims, and he admitted it was for sexual pleasure, according to the complaint.