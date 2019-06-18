Orange County YouTuber who raps about 'pimping' faces human trafficking charges

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A YouTube rapper who makes videos about pimping under the name BenjiBoy Staccs is facing allegations of human trafficking, officials said.Angel Ortiz Diamond, 31, of Los Angeles, has been charged with one felony count of pimping and one felony count of pandering. He has entered a not-guilty plea and is being held without bail.BenjiBoy Staccs raps and posts videos on YouTube "with songs glorifying the pimping subculture," according to the Anaheim Police Department.They say he uses social media to meet young women in clubs "and ultimately lure them into the human trafficking circuit.""Take an entourage with him, a lot of money, flashy cars," said Sgt. Daron Wyatt with Anaheim PD. "Sidle up to these young, 18-year-old females, lure them in and then ultimately start prostituting them."The charges relate to one alleged victim, an 18-year-old Orange County woman, whose family contacted authorities.She is not cooperating with the investigation, police said."Victim is uncooperative - and that's not unusual in these types of situations, where sometimes they feel like they may be in love with this person," Wyatt said. "But they're being exploited."Officials are looking to see if there may be other alleged victims.Anyone with information is asked to call Anaheim Police Sgt. Juan Reveles at (714)765-1829.