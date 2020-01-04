Pets & Animals

Brookfield Zoo's male African lion Zenda dies

Zenda in 2019 (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo said its male African lion Zenda has died at age 13.

The zoo announced the death Friday. Zenda would have turned 14 in July.

Zoo officials said just before Christmas they saw Zenda having difficulty with walking and standing. While veterinarians initially treated him with pain medication, zoo officials said in on Thursday his well-being declined dramatically. As a result, the zoo made the decision to euthanize him.

The zoo said a necropsy revealed the lion had several ruptured degenerative discs in his spine due to old age. The discs were inoperable. Zenda was considered a geriatric lion, who arrived at the zoo in May 2008.

"In his later years, he began losing his impressive mane, but his impressive roar could often be heard from across the park," zoo officials said in the statement announcing his death.

Zenda was mated to Isis, who also arrived at the zoo in 2008. She will turn 15 this year. The zoo said staff will monitor and work with her closely as she adjusts to the loss of Zenda.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zoo
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News