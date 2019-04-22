Zion man charged with DUI after truck driver fatally struck on Edens

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Zion man has been charged with DUI after Illinois State Police said he hit a semi-truck driver who pulled alongside of the road on the Edens Expressway Friday in Skokie.The crash occurred at about 3:09 p.m. on southbound I-94 at Dempster Street, police said. The semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder and the driver was standing outside near the front when police said a gray Honda veered off the roadway and struck the truck driver.The semi-truck driver, 55-year-old Abdelrazig F. Khalil of Browns Summit, North Carolina, was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.The Honda driver, Marco Vital Tapia, 41 of Zion, drove about a mile before pulling over, police said.Tapia has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, police said. He was ordered held without bond at a hearing on Sunday.