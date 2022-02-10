Lake County manhunt underway after car stolen from Wisconsin hit by train in Zion

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A car stolen from a store in Wisconsin was hit by a train in unincorporated north suburban Zion early Thursday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.It started as an armed robbery about 3:30 a.m. at a store in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, police said. Suspects stole the "clerk's car," and drove off.Just before 4 a.m., police were notified of a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle stuck on train tracks just east of Route 41 and north of Route 173 in unincorporated Zion.A southbound freight train hit the car, but it was not clear if anyone inside was injured.One suspect is in custody, and one suspect, who is possibly armed, is still on the loose, police said.Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.Police did not immediately provide a description of the person being sought.