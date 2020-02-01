Zion woman, 45, killed in Waukegan hit-and-run, identified as Jenny Gaston

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 45-year-old woman of Zion was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday while she was walking on a road in north suburban Waukegan, police say.
About 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue for calls of a person lying in the street and found Jenny Gaston badly injured, Waukegan police said in a statement.
Gaston was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators believe the woman was crossing Sheridan Road just south of Greenwood Avenue when she was struck. The vehicle appears to have been going southbound when it struck her in or near the median, police said.
Investigators say there were no witnesses. Despite it being a busy crossing near both a restaurant and a gas station, there does not appear to be any surveillance footage of the hit-and-run crash.
Debris left behind by the vehicle is one of the few things detectives have to go on at this point.
"Some of the information we have currently is that we are looking for a black sports utility vehicle," Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles said. "But anybody that was involved with or may have been a witness, I do encourage them to call us."
The Waukegan Police Department's Traffic Division and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department's Traffic Division at 847-599-2630.
