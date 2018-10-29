EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2728336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A gorilla escaped a barrier at her Houston Zoo enclosure into a hog exhibit area Saturday afternoon.

Patas monkeys are getting a little help with their love life at the Houston Zoo

Thewas forced to evacuate its chimpanzee habitat Monday morning after one of the animals smashed an interior panel of glass.Zookeepers rushed to get chimpanzees into their indoor housing after the incident around 11 a.m. The zoo says they will remain indoors until the glass can be replaced.The zoo says no guests or animals were ever in danger and that no sharp edges were exposed when the window pane was broken.The walkway through the African Forest has been reopened after being closed to zoo visitors during the incident."It's kind of crazy that a chimpanzee broke out a glass. I'm kind of glad we weren't here when it happened. We walked by and there's a divider and there's not chimpanzees in there," said zoo visitor Sarah Long.Monday's incident comes on the heels of a situation nearly a year ago, when a gorilla escaped her barrier and got into the hog exhibit.