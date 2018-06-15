The family of an 81-year-old woman who was killed in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible.Thana Muhammad, also known as Jean or Mattie Chandler, was found murdered in her home in the 10000-block of South Forest Avenue. Police said she sustained "severe trauma to her body."Officers making a well-being check shortly before noon on June 10 discovered her body in storage bins in the basement of her home. Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News she had been "cut in half."Muhammad lived alone. She had just moved back into the house two weeks ago, after renting it out.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said she may have known her killer."They put a lot of thought into what they did," Johnson said. "The crime scene was very clean. They took their time and meticulously tried to hide what they had done."Relatives said her purse was stolen, along with her silver 2012 Honda Accord. The license plate is R881876.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not determined how or when the woman died.Police have reviewed several angles of home surveillance video. Area South detectives are handling the investigation.