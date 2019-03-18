Politics

Lori Lightfoot responds to accusations she covered up police-involved shooting
The accusations stem from 19 years ago, when Lightfoot was the head of the civilian board that investigated police-involved shootings.
Treasurer pushes for legal marijuana business to go from cash to banks
Lori Lightfoot's sexuality targeted in flyers as she picks up union endorsements
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday
Toni Preckwinkle: Chicago mayor candidate
Lori Lightfoot: Chicago mayor candidate
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Newsviews: Candidate for Chicago Mayor Toni Preckwinkle
Weekend Watch: Lincoln Yards project
New bill could force ISP to perform rapid DNA testing to solve backlog
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
40th Ward Ald. O'Connor slams opponent Vasquez over rap lyrics
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday
Bill to raise tobacco sale age to 21 in Illinois heads to governor's desk
Activist running for 5th Ward alderman lands Trib endorsement
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
