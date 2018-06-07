1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting that critically wounded ATF agent

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an operation in Gary on Thursday, the agency said. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an undercover operation in Gary on Thursday, the agency said.

Federal authorities said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the agents "were ambushed." One agent was shot multiple times and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.

An official told ABC7 Eyewitness News the agent is in critical but stable condition. He was shot in the chest and the arm.



Officials told ABC News that one suspect is dead and another is in custody.

The agency tweeted that it was responding to the shooting at about 1 p.m.



Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a crash in the area that may be related to the incident.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana.



Chopper 7HD then moved over the area of 8th Avenue and Kentucky Street which appeared to be closed to traffic. There was a heavy police presence in the area.

This may be the area where the initial raid took place.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
