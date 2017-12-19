1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Maywood grocery store

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a grocery store in west suburban Maywood Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Maywood Grocery in the 1100-block of West Madison Street.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the incident began outside the store and one of the victims ran inside to escape gunfire. The second victim was a patron at the store, witnesses said.

No further information was immediately available on the victims.

No one is in custody, police said.

Madison Street has been closed to traffic in the area as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
