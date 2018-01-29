1 dead in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois State Police said one person is dead and three people are injured in a multivehicle crash near O'Hare International Airport on I-294.

State police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes at about 8:15 p.m. just south of Balmoral Avenue, and involved three semi trucks and one passenger vehicle.

All four lanes of traffic are closed due to the crash, with vehicles being allowed past only on the right shoulder. The lanes are expected to stay closed until about 2 a.m. as the crash is investigated and then cleared.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. State police did not comment on the severity of the injuries. The identity of the person killed has not been released.
