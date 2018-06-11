1 killed, 1 injured in South Chicago crash that sent car into garage

One man was killed and another person critically injured in a crash in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday morning (WLS)

One man was killed and another person critically injured in a violent car crash Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said the driver of Toyota Corolla slammed into a Chevy Impala after not stopping at a red light at 83rd Street and Yates Boulevard at about 3:37 a.m. The impact sent one of the cars into a nearby garage.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Chicago Police Major Accidents is investigating.
