One man was killed and two others injured in a crash on I-57 in Posen Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.The crash involved two vehicles occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 138th Street at about 1:12 a.m.Police said one man was killed and two others seriously injured. Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed.The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed down after the crash before reopening around 6:30 a.m.