1 killed, 3 wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

One person was killed and three others wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 2:25 a.m. in the 1200-block of West 73rd Place, police said.Police said three men and one woman were standing outside when two people in an SUV passed by and fired shots. Police said the SUV may have been a Jeep.An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition at Christ Hospital. A 32-year-old man was hit in the torso and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and upper body and is in serious condition at the University of ChicagoPolice are investigating and no one is in custody.