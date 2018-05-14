1 killed in I-57 crash in University Park

A multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Stuenkel Road killed one person. (WLS)

A person was killed Monday evening in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57, shutting down northbound lanes around south suburban University Park.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. at Stuenkel Road in the northbound lanes of I-57.

In an earlier, separate crash on I-57, a semi truck jackknifed and lost its load near U.S. Route 30 in Matteson. All lanes were shut down in the northbound lanes in that area.

Illinois State Police said it may be some time before any lanes are open. No injuries were reported in the first incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.
